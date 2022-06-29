Lake Region goes Hollywood — again

by Leanne Harple

Lake Region Union High School rolled out the red carpet Friday for the cast and crew of their latest film release, The Tremulous Affair of the Scribbler in the House of Secrets. The posh evening event marked the world premiere of the school theater department’s spring production, and actors and directors alike strutted out in full style, dining on cream puffs and toasting the night with Martinelli’s sparkling apple cider. On the sidelines, their many fans went wild, cheering, waving, and taking photographs as the local celebrities appeared one by one through a glittery gold curtain and took the runway.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)