Lake Region board approves equity policy

by Joseph Gresser

After months of discussion the Lake Region Union High School board voted Monday night to adopt the equity policy offered by the Vermont School Boards Association as written. The margin was eight votes in favor to two opposed.

By the same eight-to-two margin the board voted against adopting a series of resolutions put forward by board members who said they thought the equity policy is too vague, a situation they said could lead to future problems.

The minority votes were cast by Irasburg’s representatives to the Lake Region board, Michael Sanville and Jennifer Edlund.

