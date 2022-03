Lake Region guard Madison Bowman (21) shoots under the watchful eye of forward Lilian Fauteux (15) Thursday night at the Barre Auditorium. The Rangers defeated the Williamstown Blue Devils by ten points — 35-25 — and will defend their 2021 Division 3 championship against the first-seeded Windsor Yellowjackets Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. Photo by Joseph Gresser