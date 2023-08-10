Kingdom residents test their motor skills at Riverside

by Matthew Wilson

GROVETON, NEW HAMPSHIRE — Just beyond the boundaries of the Northeast Kingdom, racers from the region took to the blacktop at Riverside Speedway Saturday. Drivers from all over and of all ages, looking for a rush participated in multiple races. More than just a rip roaring good time for motorheads, the event showcased the racetrack’s sense of community and love for the sport with several hardworking and determined Vermonters at its heart.

Aaron Smith is one of them. He’s an Irasburg resident who spends his work hours as a mechanic with Butler’s Bus Service. At the track he’s known as the driver of the fiery number 91, a 1977 Monte Carlo with flames coming off of the front bumper. Mr. Smith is a regular at Riverside who is familiar with most of the other faces that frequent its fast lanes.

For 25 years, he’s been part of what’s happening.

