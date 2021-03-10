Judge to rule on future of former UPS store

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — After two days of testimony and one of argument, the question of whether to impose a permanent injunction prohibiting Andre “Mike” Desautels from operating his office services store unless he complies with state COVID health regulations rests with Judge Mary Miles Teachout.

Judge Teachout presided over hearings conducted remotely in the Civil Division of Orleans County Superior Court between March 5 and March 9.

While the hearing was originally planned to see if a temporary injunction should be put in place until issues in the case could be examined, the opposing lawyers, Deborah Bucknam, who represented Mr. Desautels, and Deputy Solicitor General Rachel Smith for the state, agreed it would be simpler to let Judge Teachout decide the matter on a permanent resolution.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)