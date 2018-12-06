Judge halts logging on Hartwell Pond

by Elizabeth Trail

NEWPORT — Superior Court Judge Howard VanBenthuysen has put a stop logging on a 40-acre parcel of town land on Hartwell Pond in Albany until the court has a chance to take a closer look at whether the logging, and the town’s plans to develop the property as a municipal park, violate the terms of a 1955 bequest.

