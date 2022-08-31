Jennifer Barrett named Superior Court judge

by Joseph Gresser

Governor Phil Scott appointed Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett to the Superior Court bench Tuesday. Ms. Barrett, who first won election to her current position in 2014, will don her robe after being sworn in, probably in September, according to Governor Scott’s spokesman Jason Maulucci.

Ms. Barrett was running for reelection and hers is the only person whose name is listed on November’s ballot.

