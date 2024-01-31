Investigation ends in murder charge

by Joseph Gresser

What the Vermont State Police initially reported as a minor accident resulting from what police called “an unknown medical event,” has, after more than four years of investigation, resulted in an accusation of murder.

On November 2, 2019, the car driven by 37-year-old Richard Poginy, a Glover resident, went off Hollow Road in Barton. Trooper Jeffrey Ferrier’s press release said the car sustained minor front and rear bumper damage, but Mr. Poginy was taken first to North Country Hospital in Newport, then transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on a clear day, and Trooper Ferrier’s release raised the possibility of a medical event causing the accident.

A week later, Trooper Ferrier updated his press release to say Mr. Poginy died at Dartmouth-Hitchcock on November 9, 2019. The update concluded by saying, “State Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash….

