Inspection rules are changing

Vermont’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is in the process of rewriting its vehicle inspection regulations. Vehicles with certain flaws that prevented them from passing inspection before can now go home with a legal sticker.

Effective June 1, the following are no longer grounds for failing inspection: missing or loose sun visors, tire pressure monitoring system light illuminated or removed, interior lamps inoperable, interior switches inoperable, exposed or damaged wiring, battery installation not secure, headlight wipers or rear windshield wipers inoperable, and window tint on the front side windows.

