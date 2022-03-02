Incumbents prevail in Westmore

by Emmett Avery

WESTMORE — Trash pickup and the select board and town clerk races took up the most time at Westmore’s pre-Town Meeting Day informational session last Monday evening.

For the second year running, Town Meeting was replaced by an informational Zoom session and Australian ballots. About 30 people attended the meeting.

Elaine Cashin, a longtime Westmore resident, pharmacist, and part-owner of Green Acres Cabins, ran against Melissa Zebrowski, Westmore’s current town clerk.

