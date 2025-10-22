In West Glover, store has new owners, old name

by Maria Amador

WEST GLOVER — On July 1, new owners took over E.O. Randall & Co. General Store on County Road, bringing back the business’ original name, which, like the store itself, dates back to 1845. For most of the 2000s, the Lake Parker Country Store was owned by the Parker Pie Company, whose kitchen and dining room are attached to the storefront. Now at the hands of cidermakers Katherine “Trina” von Stackelberg and her husband Garth Jonson, the store’s ethos is both traditional and modern.

The couple’s venture into retail was largely the result of wanting a dedicated tasting room for their cider, made with apples from their permaculture orchard at Echodale Farm in South Albany. They bought the property in 2011 and planted their first trees in 2016, but this is only their second year selling their product.

The desire to expand tastings coincided with a call from …

