In Barton..petition calls for five-member board

by Tena Starr

BARTON — A petition is circulating here calling for a special Town Meeting to see if people want to increase the number of select board members from three to five. It needs 97 signatures. Those who initiated it said they’d hoped to present it to the Barton Select Board at their Tuesday meeting, but given the holiday weekend, thought that might be ambitious. The petition says: “Shall the Town of Barton vote to add two new members to its Selectboard, to serve one and two-year terms respectively expiring at Town Meetings in 2020 and 2021 respectively and thereafter expiring every two years?”

