Iconic St. Mary’s church needs help
by Tena Starr
NEWPORT — St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church appears to be as magnificent as ever, with the best view of Lake Memphremagog in the city. But the iconic building is in urgent need of repair, said Mark Fortin, who is spearheading an effort to raise money.
