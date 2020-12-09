How to hold a Town Meeting during a pandemic?

by Joseph Gresser

Town Meeting Day is set for March 3, 2021. In normal times that would be a boring statement of fact, but the past year has been anything but normal.

While the coronavirus continues its work, getting the family together for dinner is problematic. Cramming people into a small hall to argue and debate for several hours may be out of the question.

During its last session, the Legislature gave select boards the option of moving from floor meetings to Australian ballot for this year only, said Secretary of State Jim Condos in an interview Monday.

That may help with one problem, but raises another. How will those towns that take up the offer hold the required information meeting ahead of time?

The Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) suggests holding virtual information meetings.

Secretary Condos had no opinion to offer on that idea, but said his office has strong reservations about proposals to hold Town Meeting using Zoom or other web software, as has been proposed by VLCT.

