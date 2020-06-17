Hospital would like more information about local COVID cases

by Meghan Wayland

For weeks, Orleans County held steady at ten confirmed COVID-19 cases — until just over one week ago, when three cases, a 25 percent increase, registered on the Department of Health’s data map. The number of new cases in the county now totals 13.

At least one, if not all, of the confirmed cases appear to be located in Barton, but Public Health Communications Officer Ben Truman, said the Health Department will not confirm whether or not the cases are centered in a single town. Nor will it say if the cases are related.

