Hospital acknowledges problems, looks to future

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — At its annual meeting at the Eastside Restaurant here Thursday board members, employees, and supporters of North Country Hospital bid farewell to one familiar face and gave a hearty reception to another.

Long-time hospital board member Frank Knoll announced he would be stepping down after 12 years as a member and six as board president. He will hand the president’s gavel to Louise Bonvechio.

Tom Frank who formerly served as North Country’s chief financial officer was enthusiastically received at his first annual meeting since he returned as the hospital’s CEO last April.

In their remarks both men admitted the hospital had gone through some difficult times in the last few years and lost the confidence of many in the community. Mr. Knoll and Mr. Frank, though, said things have been improving and as it renews its focus on patient care…

