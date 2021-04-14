Horses diagnosed with equine coronavirus

by Sylvia C. Dodge

When Kristin Mason, owner of Reining Hope/Sunset Acres Farm in Morgan, noticed one of her horses was not acting normal at the end of March, she called her local veterinarian at Cold Hollow Veterinary Services office in Newport. The next day, one of Ms. Mason’s older horses seemed sick, too, with the same symptoms. The next day, two more horses were sick.

The cause of the problem was a bit of a mystery, so the veterinarians took blood and fecal samples, and Ms. Mason had to wait a few days.

When the results came in, she learned that the horses at her farm had tested positive for equine enteric coronavirus (ECoV). According to Daniel Jackson, a veterinarian at Cold Hollow Veterinary Services, Ms. Mason’s farm is not the only one with sick horses.

