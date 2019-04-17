This Week Holland kids cook in the Capitol Published 10 hours ago - Editor - 10h ago Holland Elementary School’s cooking team, the Holland Hawks, at the State House Friday. Pictured, from left to right, are the team’s coach, chef Jason Marcoux, Hailey Corey, Lily Beauvais, Alyssa Farrow, Tasha Godfrey, Keagan Dunn, and Vicky Lewis, Holland Elementary School’s after school Encore program coordinator. Photo courtesy of Christie Corey Holland Elementary School’s cooking team, the Holland Hawks, at the State House Friday. Pictured, from left to right, are the team’s coach, chef Jason Marcoux, Hailey Corey, Lily Beauvais, Alyssa Farrow, Tasha Godfrey, Keagan Dunn, and Vicky Lewis, Holland Elementary School’s after school Encore program coordinator. Photo courtesy of Christie Corey 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it