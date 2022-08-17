Here come the sunflowers

by Tena Starr

Entrepreneurial farmer Seth Johnson’s latest venture is attracting uncommon public attention. He’s got 16 acres of sunflowers, now in full bloom, planted between Barton and Orleans. It’s a stunning show, a big roadside field crammed with tall golden flowers.

But the sunflowers aren’t planted for pretty; they’re another of Mr. Johnson’s forays into diversifying his small Glover farm’s cash crops and maybe helping other farmers do the same.

In an interview last week, he said he’d been thinking about growing sunflowers for a while, but the war in Ukraine provided the impetus.

