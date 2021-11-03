Greensboro man denies murder charge

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Police say Darryl Johnson, 51, of Greensboro, shot Robert Chaplin, 27, of Hardwick on the night of October 20. Mr. Chaplin, they say, showed up in Mr. Johnson’s drive after the two had a minor altercation at a convenience store.

It took more than a week after Mr. Chaplin’s death for police to arrest Mr. Johnson, who pled innocent to charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter Monday afternoon.

His part in Mr. Chaplin’s death was never in doubt says an affidavit from State Police Detective Sergeant Francis LaBombard, nor did Mr. Johnson make any effort to evade police.

