Governor continues to urge caution

by Joseph Gresser

Governor Phil Scott and other members of his Administration continued to press Vermonters to avoid unnecessary travel and to refrain from mingling with people from other households during the holiday season.

At his press briefings on Friday and Tuesday, Governor Scott repeatedly said he understands the sacrifice made by families who forgo the tradition of spending Thanksgiving together. He pointed to the surge of cases that followed a wave of adult Halloween parties and said the number of cases will continue to soar if people fail to follow state guidance on social gatherings.

Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Michael Pieciak said it appears the restrictions on social gatherings put into place over the past couple of weeks may be showing results, but it’s far too early to count on that being the case.

