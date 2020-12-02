Glover couple has sewn, donated more than 1,500 masks

by Amanda K. Camargo

GLOVER — Maggie and Mike Ziegler on Perron Hill in Glover have been sewing 50 masks a week since April 1 to give to not only local people, but also those trapped at the southern border. It all started when Mr. Ziegler became frustrated with how he saw the government was handling COVID-19. He said he felt an urge to help in some way and that’s when the two decided to start sewing masks.

They first turned to their neighbors, leaving notes in their mailboxes asking if any needed masks. After helping those immediately closest to them, they looked for how they could help elsewhere.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)