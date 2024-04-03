Glover board plans for eclipse

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — The select board here discussed the coming eclipse at its March 28 meeting. Members made preparations and looked over the what-ifs and the worst-ofs that could come from the increased activity around the event. The board also talked to emergency response officials to better understand what the big day might look like.

Board member Anne Eldridge said she is concerned about cars pulling off into fields where they may become stuck, especially if the weather gets wet between now and April 8. She said she may organize some parking management and suggested that there be some leniency shown to people parked on the roadside…

