Glover board hears dam repair plan

by Matthew Wilson

GLOVER — Like most Orleans County towns Glover saw more than its fair share of water this year, but there’s still more to come over the dam. At the November 14 select board meeting a representative from the engineering firm hired to address issues with the dam at Shadow Lake gave town leadership a report on the dam and a rundown of what’s to come.

The dam at Shadow Lake often comes up at the select board meetings, and residents frequently ask about the boards that adjust the lake’s level. Because of concerns about the dam’s structural integrity, …

