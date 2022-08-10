Ghoulish hijinks enliven the Haskell

by Trisha Ingalls

DERBY LINE — At the end of a hot and steamy Saturday in Orleans County, audience members from both sides of the U.S./Canada border filed into the Haskell Opera House theater to watch the new post-pandemic production by the Borderline Players, The Addams Family, directed by Sarah Comtois.

The Haskell’s ornate stage, enhanced by well-designed sets, provided a perfect background for the antics of the twisted, spooky Addams family as they confronted their latest challenge: Wednesday Addams, their little “ball of malice,” is growing up, and has fallen in love with a “normal” person, Lucas, from Ohio!

When the lights went down, the familiar strains of The Addams Family theme song filled the theater and audience members couldn’t help but clap along to the two-beat end of each refrain.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)