Gardner Park hosts psychic and holistics fair

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — Would you like to know your future? Do you believe in auras and personal energy? Are you curious about the benefits of holistic medicine? Then the scene on Saturday at Newport Psychics and Holistics Fair would have been just the thing for you. Out in Gardner Park, those well-versed in the theme of the occasion mingled with laypeople interested in the alternative and arcane.

There were vendors of all kinds, selling bits and baubles fit for both passersby and practitioners alike. Crystals and stones of all kinds, jewelry, and accouterments for those into witching or wizarding lined table after table….

