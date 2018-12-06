In Superior Court

Four charged with trespassing in camp

by Paul Lefebvre

NEWPORT — Two people suspected by police of being involved in the drug trade and interstate trafficking were arraigned here in Orleans County Superior Court on charges stemming from trespassing and occupying an Irasburg cabin.

