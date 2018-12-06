Four charged with trespassing in camp
In Superior Court
by Paul Lefebvre
NEWPORT — Two people suspected by police of being involved in the drug trade and interstate trafficking were arraigned here in Orleans County Superior Court on charges stemming from trespassing and occupying an Irasburg cabin.
