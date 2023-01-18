Former rec director sues city

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Andrew Cappello, a former head of the Newport Department of Parks and Recreation, has sued the city over a no trespass order barring him from Newport’s parks or other city property. Mr. Cappello, with help from the ACLU Foundation of Vermont, filed suit against the city, Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Public Works Tom Bernier, and Mayor Paul Monette.

In a nine-page complaint filed on January 10 in the Civil Division of Orleans County Superior Court, Mr. Cappello charged the city and its employees of depriving him of rights protected by the U.S. and Vermont Constitutions.

