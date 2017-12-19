Fires in Albany, Holland

copyright the Chronicle December 20, 2017

by Tena Starr

The county has seen two bad fires in the past few days.

In Holland on Friday, about 40 milk cows died in a barn fire at the farm owned by Scott and Melanie Gilles, Derby Line Fire Chief Craig Ellam said.

On Monday evening, fire destroyed a landmark home in Albany Village. No one was home at the time, and the fire was hard fought, but it’s a grim Christmas gift for Michael and Cheryl Grondin, and Mr. Grondin’s preschool-aged grandson.

Chief Ellam said firefighters were toned out to the Holland fire about 3:30 p.m. Friday for a barn fire with animals still inside.

“When we arrived the building was fully involved,” he said.

They called in tankers from West Charleston and Stanstead, Quebec, to help. Firefighters were hampered by a dry hydrant that failed, “so we had to regroup and get another water source,” Chief Ellam said.

He said passersby were able to get some heifers out of the back part of the barn. Firemen got five cows out of the barn, but “they had to be put down later; they weren’t going to make it,” Chief Ellam said. “It’s been a long while since we’ve had to deal with that kind of a mess.”

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)