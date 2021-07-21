Firefighters run Irasburg fair

by Sylvia C. Dodge

IRASBURG — A community celebration traditionally organized by the Irasburg United Church, was put on this year by the Irasburg Fire Department. Irasburg Day, held Saturday, was a gala day-long celebration complete with parade, fireworks, a street dance, a cornhole tournament, a chicken barbecue, and lots of vendors and events for children.

Colette Houle supervised a book sale at the Leach Public Library, one of the historic buildings that faces the Irasburg Common where the festival was held. She said the event, locally known as the church fair, has been an annual summer tradition for as long as she can remember, but it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year it is especially nice to see all the people on the common again,” she said.

Fire Chief Robin Beaton said his department took over the organization of the event this spring with a little time to get things together. He said the fire department has always organized the parade, and a few years ago held a street dance, but this year the department took on the challenge of organizing everything.

“We thought this was going to be practice for us for coming years,” he said, but the church has indicated to town officials their group will resume the work next year.

