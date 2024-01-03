Fire destroys Greensboro house and barn

by Joseph Gresser

GREENSBORO — A passing motorist spotted a burning barn just off Route 16 on the night after Christmas. According to David Brochu, the chief of the Greensboro Volunteer Fire Department, he stopped to make sure no one was in the attached house. Because there is no cell service on that section of the road, he hurried to a friend’s home to summon aid.

Chief Brochu said his department was toned out at 10:02 p.m. He was first to arrive and found the barn “absolutely flat.”

“That’s how much of a head start it had on us,” he said….

