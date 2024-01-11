Fire consumes Albany home

by Joseph Gresser

ALBANY—Firefighters here were toned out around 2:30 p.m. Monday and when they responded to the Old Street address and found the home of Rocky and Lorraine Greenwood engulfed in flame.

Albany Fire Chief Josh Pilbin said there were heavy flames coming from all sides of the structure when he arrived. He said he believes the fire started in the kitchen.

He quickly summoned help from other departments through Mutual Aid and firefighters from Craftsbury, Irasburg, and Orleans came to Albany’s aid. All told, Chief Pilbin said, more than 20 firefighters contributed to the effort.

Water was hauled from a dry hydrant located just south of the blaze on Route 14.

Power was cut to part of the town to reduce the chance of injury…

