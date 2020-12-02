Feeding the hungry, feeling the pulse

by Tena Starr

ALBANY — Every Saturday afternoon, for months now, about 20 volunteers gather at the Albany Town Hall and hand out food. Some people get restaurant-prepared meals; some access the food shelf and big refrigerator. Others get home deliveries.

At this point, the Albany Neighborhood Task Force is providing more than 200 meals a week, mostly to Albany residents, but some go to Irasburg, Orleans and Craftsbury as well.

But the effort isn’t just about seeing that people are fed. It’s also about keeping in touch with neighbors and making sure they’re okay, said volunteer Nadine Richardson.

