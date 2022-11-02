Feds charge Barton woman with selling drugs

by Joseph Gresser

A Barton woman was ordered to be detained while awaiting a hearing on federal charges of selling controlled substances. Erika J. Desormeaux, 36, was arrested on October 26 after a search of her Maple Hill Road home.

Federal prosecutors say Ms. Desormeaux was working with Nathaniel Jamal “JJ” Jones, 36, and Jermaine R. “Bear” Douchette, 42, to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, including cocaine and fentanyl, from August 28, 2022 to the time of her arrest.

