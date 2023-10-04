Falcons swat Yellow Jackets, 3-0

by Matthew Wilson

NEWPORT — The North Country Union High School Falcons met the Milton High School Yellow Jackets Friday for a field hockey match. On a cool early autumn afternoon, conditions were perfect for the two teams to see which could break through first. Though the visitors brought with them some stiff competition, the Falcons were able to squeeze in a few goals and walk away with a win.

In the first quarter, each team pressed for possession….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)