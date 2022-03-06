Falcons returning to Barre

Ian Applegate (4) soars over a U-32 High School defender Friday evening as his teammates Cayde Micknak (11), Austin Giroux (14), and Wyatt Descheneau (21) keep an eye out for the possible rebound. Applegate’s shot was good as was North Country’s play throughout the entire quarterfinal game. The Falcons overcame the Raiders by a score of 62 – 41 to appear in the Division 2 semifinals Monday night at the Auditorium in Barre. The team is defending the crown it won last year as Division 2 champions. Photo by Joseph Gresser