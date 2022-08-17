Enduro racing makes East Burke debut

by Meg Gibson

Burke Mountain Resort hosted its first ever Enduro World Series (EWS) over the weekend, drawing athletes and spectators representing more than 20 countries to East Burke for two days of downhill mountain bike racing.

An enduro is a type of race that riders compete in stages, climbing a series of grueling mandatory uphills before descending timed downhill runs. Burke’s EWS Pro Course had 6 stages ranging all over the mountain, including two full climbs of the infamously steep and winding Burke Toll Road. Burke Mountain was the first stop of two on the American tour and the first time the series has ever been held on the East Coast. Several Burke locals took honors on the EWS 80 and 100 podiums, shorter amateur-class versions of the race that were held on Saturday. Ella McAndrew of East Burke placed first on the women’s EWS 100 podium, while Matt Gilbertson, Eric Miller, Corinne Prevot, and Cameron Reimert also took top spots in several age divisions.

