Drive-thru shots in Barton

Specialist Rachel Brown prepares to vaccinate one of those who took advantage of the drive-through clinic held Tuesday at the fairgrounds in Barton. Members of units from the Vermont National Guard gave injections of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson variety a few days after government officials ended the pause in its use. Four hundred doses of the shot were available at the clinic. Around 215 people signed up on short notice, and the Vermont Health Department encouraged people to drop in without appointments. Photo by Joseph Gresser