Don Whipple reflects on 40 years as a photographer

by David Dudley

NEWPORT — Don Whipple was between a morning shoot in St. Albans Friday and a prom shoot scheduled for that night. After working as a photographer for 40 years, he says time is his biggest challenge.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)