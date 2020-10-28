Does anyone know where this was?

This is a mystery photo. It could be a little store that was once in Irasburg. Theresa Perron found this copy upstairs in the Pierce Pharmacy Building in Barton. “It reminds me very much of a photo that we have somewhere in our archive that I cannot seem to locate at the moment,” wrote Bob Hunt of the Orleans County Historical Society. “Perhaps a reader can confirm that this is the little lunch counter and store that was located in Irasburg and run by a local family.” Photos courtesy of the Old Stone House Museum.

…this photo and two other historical photos in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)