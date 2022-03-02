Derby residents come out to floor meeting

by Brian Carroll

DERBY LINE — Over 40 Derby residents braved the winter evening cold to attend the combined annual meetings of the town of Derby and the Derby Elementary School. Essentially, the warning described a combination of an information meeting for Articles 1-8 (electing officials, school budget authorizations, cannabis authorization) in preparation for the Australian ballot on March 1st, and a floor vote for Articles 9-27 (appropriations and the town budget authorization). Frank Davis was elected moderator for both meetings. Under “personal privilege,” he expressed his appreciation to his predecessor, Richard Nelson, and he paid homage to past moderator of many years, Ken Young. “I will try to keep him in mind as I moderate this meeting.”

…this story and more town meeting results in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)