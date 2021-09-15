Editor's Picks

Demo derby honors lost driver

A photo of Tyler Poginy is taped to Whitney Poginy’s dashboard. She competed at the Orleans County Fair demo derby, completing a promise to her cousin, who died in August. Photo by Luke Vidic

 

 

by Luke Vidic

BARTON — About a hundred cars and rusted-out clunkers gathered at the Orleans County Fair for the first major demolition derby since the loosening of COVID restrictions.

The weather was nearly perfect, with only a couple scattered showers, and the air was filled with the high-pitched growl of red-lined engines from 1 p.m. to sundown.  By day’s end, the track was a mudpit, with cars struggling to even get to their starting spot.

This year’s event carried special significance, as the demo derby ran in honor of Tyler Poginy and Stacey Mayhew, both of whom died this past year.

 

