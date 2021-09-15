Demo derby honors lost driver

by Luke Vidic

BARTON — About a hundred cars and rusted-out clunkers gathered at the Orleans County Fair for the first major demolition derby since the loosening of COVID restrictions.

The weather was nearly perfect, with only a couple scattered showers, and the air was filled with the high-pitched growl of red-lined engines from 1 p.m. to sundown. By day’s end, the track was a mudpit, with cars struggling to even get to their starting spot.

This year’s event carried special significance, as the demo derby ran in honor of Tyler Poginy and Stacey Mayhew, both of whom died this past year.

…this story, photos and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)