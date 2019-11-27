Demo derbies threatened by tougher enforcement

by Tena Starr

Ramped up state enforcement of a Vermont Racing Commission rule could threaten the future of demolition derbies — often the most popular event at county fairs. The main issue is a setback requirement that says spectators must be 30 feet away from the demo derby. At least five Vermont fairs would be affected by the rule, said Caledonia County Senator Joe Benning. Both the Orleans and Caledonia county fairs would be among them.

