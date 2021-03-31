Demand for garden seeds remains high

by Leanne Harple

Toilet paper is back on the store shelves, commercial beef has returned to meat coolers, and there are plenty of dried beans and canned goods. But one item remains in short supply, or at least backlogged: garden seeds.

COVID led an unusual number of people to turn to farming and gardening. People bought so many goats, pigs and cattle that slaughterhouses were overwhelmed last fall. While the run on meat animals has apparently receded, the demand for seeds has not, and seed companies are scrambling again this year to meet it.

“Last year the homesteading market was flooded, and those of us already doing it got caught with our pants down on so many things,” said Anna Crytzer, a homesteader who works a small farm in Albany with her partner and their children. “Everybody felt like the world was ending,” she said.

