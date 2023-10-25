Dealer sentenced in federal court

On November 30, 2020, Newport Police officers heard of a possible gunshot victim in the parking lot near Wendy’s. When they got there they found Mr. Flowers Sr. lying on the ground.

The affidavit says Mr. Flowers Sr. told police that he was shot by Mr. Flintroy and that Mr. Flintroy was in a white car. After he was shot, the shooters left Mr. Flowers Sr. on the ground and took his car. Mr. Flowers Sr. was taken by ambulance to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

While at the hospital, Mr. Flowers Sr. said he went to he Wendy’s restaurant to get food and when another car pulled up, he got out of his car to meet the other car. He said “they” tried to pull him into their car, there was a struggle and then he was shot….

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week's paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

