Dead live at Jay Peak

by Matthew Wilson

JAY PEAK— The August West Festival returned for its nineteenth year on Saturday, welcoming fans of the Grateful Dead to an afternoon of music in tribute to the band and its famed guitarist, Jerry Garcia. For locals and tourists alike, the concert is a free show for all who love the hippy tunes of the bygone jam band. For the musicians, the event proves to be just as much of a pleasure. The two lead artists who performed took a moment before the show to talk about playing the venue for so many years and why they love coming to the Kingdom for the annual event.

While he and his bandmates weren’t on the original lineup, Seth Yacovone and his band have been playing at the festival, at Jay Peak Resort just up the road from his Morrisville home, for the last six years. He got his start in music early on when he won a contest at the age of fifteen.

“The prize was some studio time and it just all started from there,” Mr. Yacovone said. He has a few different projects but plays with his bandmates as Dead Sessions Lite at the festival. He credits his mother as the person who first got him into music and influencing his taste for classic rock. Mr. Yacovone also said that he loves any chance to play with Rick Redington. The two have known each other for throughout much of Mr. Yacovone’s career.

