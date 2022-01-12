Dance against death

Maura Gahan (red jacket), falls to her knees after meeting disaster head on without despair, in one of “Six Disaster Confrontation & Mitigation Dances” choreographed by Peter Schumann, founder of the Bread and Puppet Theater. Fellow performers (left to right) Esteli Kitchen, Viggy McKenzie, and Rainjana Haynes look on. Michael Dennison, not visible, provided support for the painted banner. Mr. Schumann said he was inspired to make the dances, which are being performed in public places around the area, after going to a store and being surprised to see no one wearing masks, despite the huge increase in cases of COVID. A part of the show, which here was performed Saturday in front of the C & C Market in Barton, calls on the audience to “Please don’t die of misinterpretation of the word freedom.” Photo by Joseph Gresser