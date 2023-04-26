Daisy Dopp relates the history of the Busy Bee

by Daisy Dopp

Daisy Dopp lived most of her life on the Glover farm that is now home to the Bread and Puppet Theater. When her husband, Jim, died in 1970, Daisy Dopp moved to a home in the village and spent some of her time writing articles recalling life on the farm. Most were published first in the Newport Daily Express. Elka Schumann befriended Daisy Dopp and, in cooperation with the Old Stone House Museum, collected and edited her columns. This is the twenty-first in a series of those columns, with illustrations by Peter Schumann and photographs provided by the Glover Historical Society, that the Chronicle will publish from time to time.

Many years ago, Wesley Drew was a busy barber in the town of Glover. It was to him that a few of the young women went and asked him to cut their hair; before that the barbershop and pool room had been a place where only the sterner sex gathered. Their numbers increased, and he did a satisfactory job for a long time.

Once in a while it seemed to them that he got sort of “carried away” with enthusiasm and cut it pretty short, but time always remedied the matter.

Around 1920 he built a tiny shack where he sold tobacco, cigarettes, chewing gum and other small items.

This building set back away from the road more than the Busy Bee of today. …

