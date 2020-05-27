COVID pop-up site tests 276 in Newport

by Meghan Wayland

NEWPORT — On Thursday, for the first time in Orleans County, people without flu-like symptoms, health insurance, or a doctor’s referral, were able to be tested for COVID-19.

In collaboration with regional emergency medical service (EMS) volunteers and the Vermont National Guard, the state Health Department has been able to offer over 3,000 free tests in recent weeks at nearly 12 pop-up sites statewide. The prevalence of pop-up sites marks a significant turn in Vermont’s testing protocol from restricted, hospital-based testing toward the widespread, blanket testing needed to continue to open Vermont’s economy while minimizing the impact of the virus on public health.

