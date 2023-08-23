Contractor faces two fraud charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — An Irasburg contractor faces felony charges for failing to do work he promised carry out or refund money he took up-front for materials. On August 15 Shayne Bergeron, 36, pled innocent in the Criminal Division of Orleans County Superior Court to two charges of home improvement fraud.

He was released on conditions by Judge Lisa Warren.

One charge was laid out in an affidavit from Orleans County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Cotnoir, who said a Glover man called his department on June 14 and asked to speak to a deputy about a fraud.

When Deputy Cotnoir arrived at the man’s house, he said he was told Mr. Bergeron, whose business is called Rock Solid Landscaping, was hired on April 12 to fix a retaining wall and a driveway.

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)